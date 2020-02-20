6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we hate to admit we love…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is >Hollywood Undead.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Ask the Critics, Hologram Tours & Opinions on Wire

This week, Jim and Greg answer listener questions in a segment called Ask the Critics! They‘ll give responses on subjects like musical taste, disagreements with each other and what it’s really like to be a professional critic. Plus, they’ll talk to music journalist Mark Binelli about the rise of deceased musician hologram tours. They also review the new album from English art rock band Wire.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.