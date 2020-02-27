6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. Lexington indie rockers Letters of Acceptance get the spotlight. They open for Mark Charles at Odeon this Friday!

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we hate to admit we love…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Briston Maroney

It’s time again for Jim and Greg to share their latest buried treasures: recently released, under-the-radar albums you need to hear! Plus, Jim takes a trip to the desert island jukebox to play a song he can’t live without. Then, they hear from musician Briston Maroney about the song that got him Hooked On Sonics.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.