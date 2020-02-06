6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – Charity

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we love more than we can say…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Foy Vance.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Best Film Acting Performances By Musicians, Host of Slow Burn on the Murders of Tupac & Biggie

Over the years, several notable musicians have tried their hand at acting in movies, whether it’s playing a character or playing themselves. While the results are mixed, there have been a handful of great, pitch perfect performances. With the Oscars looming, Jim and Greg share some of their favorite acting performances by musicians in film. They’ll also talk with Joel Anderson, host of the third season of the podcast Slow Burn, which focuses on the murders of the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.