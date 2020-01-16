6 – 9 am – Ron Fisher

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

1:30 pm – Greensky Bluegrass perform before their show tonight at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Cursive.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Buried Treasures & Folk Singer-Songwriter Joan Shelley

A new year calls for new tunes. Jim and Greg are back with a new batch of Buried Treasures. They’re always on the lookout for great new music beyond the FM dial and this week they share their latest finds. These artists might not be household names, but they’re definitely worth adding to your collection. They’ll also talk to folk singer-songwriter Joan Shelley about recording her latest album in Iceland and how her Louisville, Kentucky heritage manifests in her music.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.