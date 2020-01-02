6 – 9 am – Ron Fisher

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Charity Radcliff

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Albums of the Decade, Greg’s Mixtape, Juice WRLD & Roy Loney

This week, Jim and Greg close out 2019 and the 2010s by sharing some of their best albums of the decade. Then, Greg will share his annual mixtape and the hosts will discuss musicians the world lost this year, including rapper Juice WRLD and Flamin’ Groovies lead singer Roy Loney.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.