6 – 9 am – Ron Fisher

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – Charity Radcliffe

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3 pm – Aaron Bibelhauser debuts a new song!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we love more than we can say…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Milky Chance.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

The Beach Boys’ Pet Sounds, R.I.P. Neil Peart & Opinions on Beach Slang

Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys elevated pop music to new artistic heights with the band’s 1966 masterpiece Pet Sounds. With its ingenious orchestrations and earnest lyrics, the album remains an enormous influence to this day. Jim and Greg present a Classic Album Dissection of Pet Sounds. They also review the new album from punk band Beach Slang and bid farewell to Neil Peart of Rush.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.