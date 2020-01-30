6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. Japanese pop-punk band CHAI gets the spotlight, opening for Whitney tonight at Headliners!

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3 pm – The Jesse Lees debut a new song!

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we love more than we can say…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Angels & Airwaves

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Mary Wilson of The Supremes, Opinions on Drive-By Truckers & Torres

Motown Records helped create the soundtrack for a generation. And no group at that famous label was more iconic than The Supremes, both for their sound, and for their groundbreaking glamour. This week, Jim and Greg talk to Mary Wilson of The Supremes about her days at Motown, and how the group became international ambassadors representing an entire community. Jim and Greg also review new records from the Southern rock band Drive-By Truckers and indie singer-songwriter Torres.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.