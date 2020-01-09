6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due.

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3 pm – Jacob Resch stops by before his show this Saturday at Headliners.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – a piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard, picked out by our listeners.

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins. Tonight’s guest is Cold War Kids.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Songs About Pot, Rock Doctors & Angie McMahon

As of January 1, 2020, Illinois joins several states in legalizing recreational marijuana. Jim and Greg acknowledge the numerous songs about weed and share some of their favorites. Plus, Jim and Greg are the rock doctors, finding walk up music for a martial artist. They also find out what unique song got singer-songwriter Angie McMahon hooked on sonics.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.