6 – 9 am – Ron Fisher
6:30 am – Cup of Coffee at Cafe Rock – Duke serves up a free cup of coffee with your classic deep cut of rock!
9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons
10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher
3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine
5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we hate to admit we love…
6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.
7 pm – 10 pm – WFPK’s Music Mix with Otis Junior
10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions
Cover Songs, Opinions on Jehnny Beth and RIP Jimmy Cobb
11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.