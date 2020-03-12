6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. Taco Mouth opens for Vice Tricks this Friday at Kaiju!

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher.

3 pm – 6 pm – Ron Fisher

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we hate to admit we love…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Songs About Animals, Opinions on Tame Impala & Grimes

Outside of their natural habitats, you’ll find animals all over music. From hound dogs to blackbirds, Jim and Greg share some of their favorite songs about animals. They also review new records from Tame Impala and Grimes, and Greg bids farewell to David Roback of Mazzy Star and the Rain Parade.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.