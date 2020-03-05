6 – 9 am – Duke

6:20 am – Vinyl Lust – a song from a real live LP

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

10 am – The Opening Act – The opener for a big name act in town finally gets their due. Buddy Crime gets the spotlight. He’s opening for Wombo at Zanzabar this Friday!

12 pm – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine

3 pm – Sam Varga stops by before he releases his new album tomorrow and plays at Odeon on March 20.

5’0 Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of the Day – Songs we hate to admit we love…

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 10 pm – FPK’s Afterdark with Otis Junior

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions

Songs About Time, Ask the Critics Pt. 2

Let’s “Rock Around the Clock” like Bill Haley told us to! 2020 is another leap year, Daylight Savings is around the corner and this week, Jim and Greg explore their favorite Songs About Time. They also answer more listener questions for another edition of Ask the Critics, ranging from their personal experiences making music to their biggest disagreements.

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.