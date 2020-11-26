HAPPY THANKSGIVING!

6-9 am – Mel Fisher

“Songs of Food and Gratitude”: Music featuring the best parts of Thanksgiving— being thankful for what we have, as well as all the goodies that will keep us in sweatpants the next day! And the classic “Alice’s Restaurant” by Arlo Guthrie plays at 8am.

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons

Listen for your favorite WFPK mix with some Thanksgiving appetizers thrown in!

12 -2 pm -The Outlaw Poet: Billy Joe Shaver

Nick Spitzer of American Routes pays tribute to the legendary Texas singer/songwriter who we lost at the end of October. He’ll also speak to the former Crawfish Queen of Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, Yvette Landry, who shares stories of coming to music and song-making later in life

2 pm -4 pm –The Emergence of Janis Joplin

Music documentarian Paul Ingles presents an exploration and celebration of the music of rock legend Janis Joplin featuring author Holly George-Warren who wrote the 2019 book

JANIS: HER LIFE AND MUSIC.

4 – 6 pm – A Musical Thanksgiving Feast

For fans of the Vintage Cocktail Hour. Celebrate Thanksgiving with songs about the special place food, family and friends hold in our lives. Host Jim Raposa features Count Basie, Louis Jordan, Ella Fitzgerald and more!

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

You’ve got cranberries on the table and Kyle has The Cranberries as his guest! Listen for a full hour of their music and an interview with the band while you eat.

7-10 pm – WFPK Music Mix

10-11 pm – Sound Opinions

Since his days fronting Hüsker Dü, Bob Mould has been one of hosts Jim DeRogatis andGreg Kot’s favorite politically-minded artists. His latest album may be his most directly political and he returns to the show to discuss it. Then we hear the story of the English space rock band Hawkwind from author Joe Banks.

11 pm–Midnight – Night Visions

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.