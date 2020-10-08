THROWBACK THURSDAY: 1969

Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)

John Timmons (9 am – 12 pm)

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

Otis Junior (12 pm – 3 pm)

Laura Shine (3 pm – 6 pm)

5’O’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – a song you hate to admit you love.

Kyle Meredith With… (6 – 7 pm)

Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

WFPK’s Music Mix (7 pm – 10 pm)

Sound Opinions (10 pm – 11 pm)

The Story of Creem Magazine & British Rock Band Idles

Night Visions (11 – 12 am)

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

WFPK Overnight (12 am – 6 am)

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.