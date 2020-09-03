Today on WFPK
September 03, 2020

6 – 9 am – Mel Fisher

9 am – 12 pm – John Timmons
10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12 pm – 3 pm – Otis Junior 

3 pm – 6 pm – Laura Shine
Decades – songs from the 70’s, 80’s, and 90’s

6 – 7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…
Listen for music news, new music, featured guests, and anniversary spins.

7 pm – 10 pm – WFPK’s Music Mix 

10 pm -11 pm – Sound Opinions
Give The Drummer Some

11 pm – 12 am – Night Visions
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 6 am: WFPK Overnight
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.

