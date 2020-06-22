A new song and album from from former Sonic Youth member Thurston Moore? You have our attention!

By the Fire comes out August 25th and according to Moore contains “love songs in a time where creativity is our dignity, our demonstration against the forces of oppression. By the Fire is a gathering, a party of peace — songs in the heat of the moment.”

Thurston Moore Group members provide the instrumentation, which includes Sonic Youth‘s Steve Shelley on drums, Deb Googe of My Bloody Valentine on bass and backing vocals, as well as Nought guitarist James Sedwards.

Check out the first single, “Hashish”…

