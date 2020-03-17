Just because we’re keeping a social distance doesn’t mean we can’t connect! Join us this Wednesday, March 18th, from 9 am till 6 pm for a WFPK Mental Health Day. Call 502-814-WFPK and request a song that helps you deal with stress, dedicate a song to someone who is feeling overwhelmed or, ask a question you have about COVID19 and the news team at WFPL News Louisville will find the answer! Call 502-814-9375, find us on Facebook and Twitter or send an email to studio@wfpk.org. We’ll be taking a Mental Health Day every Wednesday for the time being!

Remember there are resources for you, family and friends.

Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 502-589-4313.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line is 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) is 741-741

Centerstone KY: Acute Child Psychiatric Services Crisis Line is 502-589-8070