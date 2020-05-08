Ok, so the 40th anniversary of the release of the Motorhead song “Ace of Spades” is not until October, but the band’s management has declared today as Motorhead Day!

Why today? Because saying it’s the “8th of May” to the tune of “the Ace of Spades” is too irresistible to pass up. There’s an Instagram and Facebook filter that will allow fans to merge their faces with the Motorhead “Warpig” logo. The band’s website will sell limited-edition merchandise to benefit touring crews put out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans are also encouraged to post their toast to Motorhead online with the hashtag “8THOFMAY.” A band statement says toasting with Jack and Coke, the beverage of choice for frontman Lemmy, is “optional.”

In honor or this auspicious occasion, checkout the new lyric video for “Ace of Spades”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream