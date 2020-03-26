Stir crazy yet? Us too! But at least some of our favorite artists are using this time to entertain us in creative ways. Here’s just a few options you might want to check out today:

Laura Marling will be doing a guitar tutorial on Instagram this afternoon at 3pm EDT.

You’ve no doubt heard us playing music from Sarah Harmer‘s new album, Are You Gone, which we love. Now Canadian Harmer will perform for you tonight at 8pm EDT on her Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield will celebrate the release of her album Saint Cloud tonight at 9pm EDT on Instagram, with the help of Kevin Morby. Morby told his Twitter followers that it would entail “New songs. Old songs. Other people’s songs. Hope to see you there.”

