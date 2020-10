Todd Rundgren has just released a new single, “Down With The Ship”, a collaboration with Weezer front man Rivers Cuomo. This is the second single to be released from Todd’s upcoming album, “Space Force” to be released early 2021.

In contrast to the playful ska-like melody, the message is a take on the current political situation. Rundgren says, “It’s just a little parable about what happens when you align yourself with a treacherous leader.”

