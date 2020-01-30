Angles & Airwaves mastermind Tom DeLonge sits down with Kyle Meredith to discuss the band’s latest single, Rebel Girl, one-off track Kiss & Tell, and how it all fits into the idea of a bigger multimedia project. The Blink 182 co-founder discusses Bikini Kill, how writing for multiple platforms affects his songwriting and the styles that he has to stay away from to separate from his early punk sound. DeLonge cites The Cure and early U2 as current inspirations and says that the upcoming record has a story arch of “more to life than what we’re told” that intersects with his work with To The Stars Academy.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.