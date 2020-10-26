Girl with a Guitar is a group of young female guitarists from Kabul, Afghanistan, who are joined by some big names for a good cause.

Tom Morello, The Bird and the Bee, Kathy Valentine of The Go-Go’s, Rami Jaffee of Foo Fighters, Vicki Peterson of The Bangles, Wayne Kramer of MC5, Cherie Currie of The Runaways, and Kris Myers of Umphrey’s McGee joined Girl with a Guitar for a cover of Eurythmics‘ 1983 hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” to not only draw attention to the hardships children, particularly girls, face in war-torn countries, but also to raise funds for The Miraculous Love Kids, an organization that raises awareness, resources and funds for some of the most vulnerable children in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Check out their haunting rendition…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream