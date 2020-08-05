The estate of Tom Petty has shared another previously unreleased track from a forthcoming expanded version of Petty’s acclaimed 1994 album Wildflowers.

While we still don’t have a release date for the project, this song follows the demo version of “You Don’t Know How It Feels” from earlier this summer.

It’s also not clear if this new track was a demo or was completed but left off the album. But frankly, it’s so good, who cares?

Give a listen to “There Goes Angela (Dream Away)”…

