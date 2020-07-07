This heartwarming plan had two goals: celebrating the 43rd anniversary of a classic Styx album, and even better, bringing a youth choir back together during the pandemic.

Contemporary Youth Orchestra director Liza Grossman reached out to Styx’s Tommy Shaw, who said:

“Our friend Liza Grossman invited me to remotely perform STYX’s ‘Fooling Yourself’, from our album The Grand Illusion, acoustically with the current members of Contemporary Youth Orchestra. Everyone, including me, sent in cell phone videos of themselves playing and singing our parts. Detroit producer, the immensely talented Michael Bradford heard about it and offered his services in post-producing this massive musical event. I have been blown away during this process as it developed into what you’ll see and hear. Remember, aside from Liza and me, none of the orchestra members are older than 18 years of age. We proudly present it to you on the 43rd anniversary, 7/7/77, of the release the album on which it first appeared. And now, without further adieu… Contemporary Youth Orchestra!!!”

Check out the amazing video…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org.stream