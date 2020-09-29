Last month Toots and the Maytals‘ first album in a decade, Got To Be Tough, came out and what should have been a triumphant moment, sadly, was overshadowed by the sudden passing of frontman Frederick “Toots” Hibbert just a few weeks later.

But there is still much to celebrate, like his unique cover of the Bob Marley classic “Three Little Birds”, featuring not only Marley’s son, Ziggy, but also Beatle Ringo Starr on tambourine.

Check out the trippy animated video featuring depictions of Toots, Ziggy, and Ringo, plus make sure you stick around to the very end for a timely quote from Toots…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream