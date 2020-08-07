Toots and the Maytals will be releasing their first album in over a decade this month!

Got To Be Tough comes out August 28th and to cover the classic Bob Marley tune “Three Little Birds” they’ve recruited some impressive friends.

Frederick “Toots” Hibbert is not only joined by Marley’s son, Ziggy, percussion is provided by the one and only Ringo Starr! Starr’s son Zak Starkey plays guitar and Sly Dunbar of Sly and Robbie is on drums.

Check out their faster-paced, horn-tinged version of “Three Little Birds”…

