Toots Hibbert, the leader of Toots and the Maytals has passed away at 77. The reggae pioneer had recently contracted COVID-19 and had been hospitalized in his native Kingston, Jamaica. He passed away on Friday surrounded by his family.

It is with the heaviest of hearts to announce that Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert passed away peacefully tonight, surrounded by his family at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston, Jamaica… pic.twitter.com/zOb6yRpJ7n — Toots & The Maytals (@tootsmaytals) September 12, 2020