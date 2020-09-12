Music News
September 12, 2020

Toots Hibbert, the leader of Toots and the Maytals has passed away at 77. The reggae pioneer had recently contracted COVID-19 and had been hospitalized in his native Kingston, Jamaica. He passed away on Friday surrounded by his family.

Kyle Meredith
By Kyle Meredith @kylemeredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director.