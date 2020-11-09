Tori Amos will be doing her best to lift spirits this holiday season with the release of a new four-track Christmas EP!

Christmastide comes out December 4th and Amos hopes it will bring comfort in these troubling times, saying in a statement:

“With Christmastide it was important to be positive and to try and lift people’s spirits. It’s a time of year that should be joyful with family and friends but also can sadly be a very lonely place for some. Many families will be unable to be together this year because of the Pandemic as well as many that are also dealing with the aftermath of a long and bitter U.S. Election. I hope these songs contained in this beautiful package can be a small treat to help along the way. We will get through these tough times together with strength in unity and hope.”

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream