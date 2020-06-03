Tori Amos speaks with Kyle Meredith about her new book, Resistance: A Songwriter’s Story of Hope, Change, and Courage, her second biography that finds the influential artist diving into writing during crises both collective and personal. Amos discusses the responsibility to speak out, how call-to-action songs find their way out, and the difference in how her lyrics can be interpreted in reading and speaking versus within the finished song. Now based in Cornwall, England, Amos also talks about having to completely rewrite much of the book after losing her mother just last year and shares how the pandemic has affected and changed the direction of the album she’s currently working on.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.