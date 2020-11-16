The iconic music retailer was renowned for supplying the masses with their favorite records from 1960, until closing their doors in 2006 after filing bankruptcy for a second time. Tower Records is back, now exclusively as an online retailer. The company made the announcement on Friday, and hit the ground running with a large inventory of vinyls, CDs, and cassettes for sale. The new website also includes merchandise, a section for online events, and a digital version of their Tower Pulse! magazine.

This online service was originally planned to be announced at South by Southwest 2020, but like most plans this year, had to be rescheduled due to the coronavirus pandemic. A series of Tower Records pop-up shows has also been put on hold. Check out the newest generation of Tower Records here!