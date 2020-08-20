The press release for Songs For While I’m Away, the upcoming documentary on charismatic Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott, refers to him as “a songwriter, a poet, a dreamer, a wildman,” and his tragic 1986 death only adds to his mystique.

The doc will feature interviews with other musicians, including U2‘s Adam Clayton, Suzi Quatro, Huey Lewis, James Hetfield of Metallica and Ultravox’s Midge Ure,as well as Lynott’s Thin Lizzy bandmates Eric Bell, Scott Gorham and Darren Wharton.

No specific release date has been announced but a fall premiere is expected. Check out the intriguing trailer…

