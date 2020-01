A new documentary about The Band is coming out February 21st! Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and the Band was produced by Martin Scorsese and directed by Daniel Roher and features commentary from Scorsese (who helmed The Band’s 1978 concert film The Last Waltz) as well as Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Bruce Springsteen and others. Check out the intriguing new trailer…

