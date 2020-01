Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



He was born David Robert Jones on January 8, 1947. We came to know him as David Bowie and will be celebrating his incredible musical legacy, honoring what would have been his 73rd birthday Wednesday. He left us with so much great music. Do you have any Bowie favorites you’d like to hear?

