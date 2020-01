Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greensky Bluegrass have created their own version of bluegrass music, mixing the acoustic stomp of a stringband with the rule-breaking spirit of rock & roll.

WFPK is proud to present Greensky Bluegrass at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall this Thursday. Be sure to be tuned in when they drop by the WFPK studio at 1:00 for a sneak preview!

