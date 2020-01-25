Listen for a song from our Tuesday Featured Artist every hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Lettuce is (a) the prime ingredient in a salad, (b) a slang for cash, (c) a green herb that can be smoked, (d) a genre-busting six-member funk/jazz/soul/jam/psychedelic/hip-hop/avant-garde/experimental collective formed in 1992 by four alumni of the prestigious Berklee College Of Music, or (e) all of the above.

If you chose (e), you are correct! WFPK is proud to present (d) Lettuce this Tuesday, January 28 at the Mercury Ballroom. Their latest album, Elevate, has been nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary Instrumental album category!

For more info: Official Instagram Twitter Facebook