6-9 am: Duke

9 am-Noon: John Timmons

10:00 am – The Opening Act – Learn about the opener for the next well-known act coming to town. Today the focus is on L.A. Edwards who’ll be opening for Amanda Shires at Headliners this Wednesday.

12 – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

3-6 pm: Laura Shine

3:30 pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune sponsored by Beards and Beers

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – Songs we love more than we can say…

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news. Tonight’s guest is Triumph.

7-10 pm: WFPK After Dark with Otis Junior

10 – 11 pm: World Force Reggae

Peace, love, and Irie abound in this hour of Reggae music hosted by Benny & Ibuka.

11 pm-12 am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 5 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.