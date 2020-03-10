6-9 am: Duke

9 am-Noon: John Timmons

10:10 am : The Opening Act – J.S. Ondara, appearing with The Lumineers tonight at the KFC Yum! Center gets the spotlight!

12 – 3 pm – Mel Fisher

2 pm – Mt. Joy drops by for a performance before tonight’s show with The Lumineers at the KFC Yum! Center!

3-6 pm: Stacy Owen

3:30 pm – The Paws Report – an adoptable pet from the Kentucky Humane Society is featured.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – that song you hate to admit you love.

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

7-10 pm: WFPK After Dark with Otis Junior

10 – 11 pm: World Force Reggae

Peace, love, and Irie abound in this hour of Reggae music hosted by Benny & Ibuka.

11 pm-12 am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 5 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.