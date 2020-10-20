Mel Fisher (6 – 9 am)
Ron Fisher (9 – 12 pm)
10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.
Otis Junior (12 – 3 pm)
Laura Shine (3 – 6 pm)
3:30 pm – The Paws Report with The Kentucky Humane Society – an adoptable pet is featured plus pet advice.
4:30 pm – Debut of Sarah Breit’s new song
5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.
5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – that song you hate to admit you love.
Kyle Meredith With…(6 – 7 pm)
Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.
WFPK’s Music Mix (7 – 10 pm)
World Force Reggae (10 – 11 pm)
Peace, love, and Irie abound in this hour of Reggae music hosted by Benny & Ibuka.
Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed (11 – 12 am)
An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.
WFPK Overnight (12 – 5 am)
Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.