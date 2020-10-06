6-9 am: Mel Fisher

9 am-Noon: John Timmons

10 am – Today’s ear X-tacy – Listen for a song from the Alternative Era.

12 – 3 pm – Otis Junior

3 – 6 pm: Laura Shine

3:30 pm – The Paws Report with The Kentucky Humane Society – an adoptable pet is featured plus pet advice.

5 0’Clock Shadow – an original followed by a cover tune.

5:40 pm – Guilty Pleasure of The Day – that song you hate to admit you love.

6-7 pm – Kyle Meredith With…

Listen for a featured guest interviews, new songs, anniversary spins and music news.

7-10 pm: WFPK’s Music Mix

10 – 11 pm: World Force Reggae

Peace, love, and Irie abound in this hour of Reggae music hosted by Benny & Ibuka.

11 pm-12 am: Night Visions With the OK Deejays and Sam Sneed

An eclectic mix of independent and under-represented dance, electronica, rock and pop music from around the world.

12 am – 5 am: WFPK Overnight

Hear your favorite mix of FPK tunes all night long.