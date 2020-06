Man, we have missed TV On The Radio.

It’s been six years since they last released an album, but frontman Tunde Adebimpe just appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and reminded us just how wonderful they are.

Adebimpe broke out a tune from TVOTR’s 2008 album Dear Science that was utterly mesmerizing. Check out “Love Dog”…

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream