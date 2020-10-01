Christmas will come early for Amy Winehouse fans.

November will bring not one, but two new box sets from the talented but troubled singer, whom we lost in 2011 at only 27.

12×7: The Singles Collection comes out November 20th and features 12 7”s with songs from Frank, Back to Black, and Lioness in individual picture sleeves. There’s also a deluxe box set that comes with a 20-page booklet of lyrics and a set of art cards.

November 27th will bring Amy Winehouse: The Collection, a 5xCD collection featuring Winehouse’s two albums, her posthumous LP Lioness: Hidden Treasures, as well as a live album and a set of remixes.

Photo: UMe/Island

