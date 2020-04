Remember five years ago when Ty Segall did an album of T. Rex covers called Ty Rex? Well this time he’s used his self-isolation to put together an EP of Harry Nilsson covers! Segall Smeagol features Segall’s versions of six tracks from Harry Nilsson’s iconic 1971 album, Nilsson Schmilsson. Check ’em out!

Segall Smeagol by Ty Segall

