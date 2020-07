When three natives of Lawrence, Kentucky get together sparks certainly do fly! Well, they do when they’re Tyler Childers, Ricky Skaggs and Larry Cordle.

“Highway 40 Blues” was written by Cordle and was a huge smash for Skaggs in 1982. And since Childers has often spoken of his reverence for Skaggs, it was a natural choice for a Spotify session.

Give a listen!

Ready for more great music? wfpk.org/stream