Umphrey’s McGee have shared a surprise new track that is particularly relevant right now.

“Easter in Quarantine” was recorded, mixed, and released in 15 days and comes with a hopeful message. In a statement the band said:

“It is said a lot right now and it’s as true as ever: We are all in this together. The feelings of missing one another, of longing for more human connection, are palpable in all of us. We have constructed lives by building a community together, it’s what we know. This pause of unknown length in the middle of that is a new reality which resonates with each of us now. Music has always been an irreplaceable part of us, and it’s the way we will continue to get through it, together. And we here at Umphrey’s can’t wait to see you on the other side of this crazy moment in history.”

