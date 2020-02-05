Vagabon speaks with Kyle Meredith about how her self-titled, sophomore LP ended up with a very different sound than the indie rock directed debut. Laetitia Tamko tells how a lack of community and a disappearing Brooklyn DIY scene left her with an opportunity for a chosen isolation, as well as working with bathroom choirs, writing in French, and the expectations from being a multi-cultural artist. Tamko also gives the story behind a song originally written for Tegan and Sara only to be taken back once it was completed and her newest single, a grunge-driven song for the soundtrack to The Turning.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the videos below.