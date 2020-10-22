For several years there have been rumblings of a documentary about The Velvet Underground that was to be helmed by acclaimed director Todd Haynes (Velvet Goldmine, Far From Heaven, Carol), and now it looks like it’s finally happening!

Apple recently announced that they had acquired the rights to the doc and that it would eventually premiere on Apple TV+.

According to the press release, The Velvet Underground will feature interviews with “key players” from the band’s era, in addition to “a treasure trove of never-before-seen performances and a rich collection of recordings, Warhol films, and other experimental art.”

No word on a release date yet, but we can’t wait to check it out!

