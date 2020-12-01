In 2017, Vanity Fair sat down with a 15 year-old Billie Eilish for a short interview. Every year since, they have met with the now 18 year-old on the same day to ask the same questions and observe how the answers have evolved. The 27-minute interview allows viewers to see Eilish react to her younger self, and come into her own more and more each year.

In the interview, she discusses how the effects of her career led to an “identity crisis,” and how the effects of 2020 led to personal growth and new music. During the ongoing pandemic, Eilish wrote 16 new songs with her collaborator and brother Finneas O’Connell. She previewed the compositions with last month’s “Therefore I Am”, and seems very ready to follow up the critically acclaimed When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?.

Check out the 2020 edition of Vanity Fair’s annual interview with Billie Eilish here!