Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band appeared on Saturday Night Live in their first public performance in almost four years. The Boss and band performed “Ghosts” and “I’ll See You In My Dreams” in support of the October release Letter to You.

Covid-19 kept the reunion from being complete. Prior to the performance, Springsteen announced that bassist Garry Tallent and violinist Soozie Tyrell would not be joining the rest of the band due to coronavirus “restrictions and concerns.” Jack Daley of the Disciples of Soul filled in on bass.

Letter to You was Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band‘s first release in 6 years. They broke their recording hiatus, and now their 4-year performing hiatus. Check out the performances of “Ghosts” and “I’ll See You In My Dreams” on Saturday Night Live Here!