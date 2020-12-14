Cyndi Lauper‘s annual “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert was forced into the virtual realm this year, and was streamed digitally over the weekend. The concert featured appearances from a long list of stars, including Dolly Parton, Cher, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, and many more. Lauper also contributed to the show herself, performing several songs during the livestream.

Proceeds for Cyndi Lauper‘s “Home for the Holidays” benefit concert support her organization True Colors United, which confronts homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth.

The event was originally aired this past Friday, December 11th on TikTok, and was re-aired on YouTube on the 13th. A replay of the livestream is available now; check it out here!