Yusuf / Cat Stevens’ iconic album Tea for the Tillerman saw 50 years today. Stevens celebrated the milestone in September by re-recording the album in full, and re-releasing it as Tea for the Tillerman². To further celebrate the album, and to honor the songwriter’s longstanding career, over 40 artists came to together for CatSong Festival, a virtual celebration.

Jack Johnson opened the celebration, which featured covers of Yusuf / Cat Stevens songs by Dave Matthews, HAIM, Feist, and many more. Stevens expressed his gratitude in a statement saying, “It’s great to see and hear these covers of my songs given new life,” he said. “There’s no better honour for a songwriter than to have his songs performed by talented musicians with such love and sincerity. Thank you.”

Watch the entirety of CatSong Virtual Festival here!