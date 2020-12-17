The Stars Come Out to Sing for Christmas is an annual event by Nordoff-Robbins, which is a music therapy charity that helps those affected by life limiting illness, isolation or disability.

This year’s virtual concert featured the likes of Robert Plant, Roger Daltrey, Tony Bennett, Robbie Williams and Florence + The Machine‘s Florence Welch, to name a few.

Only Welch could elevate this holiday classic, made famous by Judy Garland in the 1944 film “Meet Me in St. Louis”, so beautifully and simply.

Introduced by Chic‘s Nile Rodgers, watch her stunning performance of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”…

